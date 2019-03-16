Citigroup Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,701 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $214.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.46% and a negative net margin of 384.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

