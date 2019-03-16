Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,178 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

MLHR stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $40.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.67 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $125,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

