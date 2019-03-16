Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $77.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

