Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,022,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,106,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Altria Group by 698.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,992,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986,154 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

