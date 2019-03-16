Claybrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,400 Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIE. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $16.85 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

