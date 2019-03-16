Claybrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $52.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

