Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN) Declares GBX 1.95 Dividend

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CLIN opened at GBX 945 ($12.35) on Friday. Clinigen Group has a twelve month low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 47.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLIN shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price target (up from GBX 1,470 ($19.21)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

