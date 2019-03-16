Cloud Nine Education Group (CNI) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd (CNSX:CNI)’s share price dropped 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02. Approximately 186,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Cloud Nine Education Group Company Profile (CNSX:CNI)

Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd. focuses on the licensing and sale of its proprietary digitally based English as a second language (ESL) curriculum in Canada and internationally. The company offers Cloud Nine ESL Program for technical schools, universities, high schools, and ESL providers; and a practical International English Language Testing System (IELTS) Test Preparation program that helps teachers to prepare students to write the IELTS exam.

