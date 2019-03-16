Cloudera (CLDR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 139.93% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLDR. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cloudera in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cloudera in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

CLDR opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The company had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

