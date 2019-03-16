Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,702,247 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 15th total of 11,933,280 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,454,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.11. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 147.39% and a negative net margin of 385.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,731 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $50,700.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,725 shares of company stock worth $88,211. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,430,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,414,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after buying an additional 461,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,828,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

