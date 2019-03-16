CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $55.53. 5,486,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $434,074.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,079,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.