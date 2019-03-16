Coe Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.6% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,712.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market cap of $821.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.63.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,428 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

