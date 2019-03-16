Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stake in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,227 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Summit Midstream Partners were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,174,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70,680 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 44,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 279,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 185,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.50 and a beta of 1.81. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.65%. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 3,833.33%.

SMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

