Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Position in Altaba Inc (AABA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Altaba were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Altaba by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Altaba by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altaba by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altaba by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altaba by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of Altaba stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Altaba Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

