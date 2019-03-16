Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 62,265 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000.

FAM stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

