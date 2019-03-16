COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (CLPBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coloplast A/S develops and provides health care products and services. Its operating business segments consist of Chronic Care, Urology Care and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Urology Care segment offers urological products, including disposable products. The Wound and Skin Care segment covers the sale of wound and skin care products. Coloplast A/S is headquartered in Humlebaek, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.65. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.54.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR had a return on equity of 70.14% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that COLOPLAST A/S/ADR will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

