Columbus Energy Resources (CERP) Trading 1.2% Higher

Columbus Energy Resources PLC (LON:CERP) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 838,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.72.

About Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

