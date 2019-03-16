Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 47,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 448,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 107,685 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHH opened at $15.42 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The stock has a market cap of $780.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $30.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $229,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 320,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

