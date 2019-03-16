Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 286 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $456,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $10,285,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

In other news, insider Joe Allanson sold 322 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $52,205.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 367 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total value of $49,302.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,527.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,729 shares of company stock valued at $79,673,057. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $161.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $166.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

