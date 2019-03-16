Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Stake in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 66,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, insider J. Christopher Kirk sold 17,900 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $904,487.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,244.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $698,354.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,826.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,814,454 shares of company stock worth $337,496,303 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.72.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-increases-stake-in-cbre-group-inc-cbre.html.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.