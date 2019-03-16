Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,650 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Shares of HP opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.70. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $74.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,028.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

