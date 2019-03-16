Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 18.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in International Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in International Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,381,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,152,000 after acquiring an additional 119,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Bancshares by 21.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in International Bancshares by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 119,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. International Bancshares Corp has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

