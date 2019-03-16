Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (FDVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 366.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,808 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.65% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3,196.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Core Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

