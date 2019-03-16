Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $252.33 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.93 and a 1 year high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $6,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $318,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $277.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.59.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

