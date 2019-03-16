Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,264 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,057% compared to the average volume of 244 put options.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,466,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,869,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:XLC opened at $47.02 on Friday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $52.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.
