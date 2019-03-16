Comparing ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) and Tikcro Technologies (TIKRF)

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) and Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Tikcro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGI Homeservices 6.83% 6.96% 4.93% Tikcro Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANGI Homeservices and Tikcro Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANGI Homeservices $1.13 billion 7.06 $77.31 million $0.15 105.80 Tikcro Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ANGI Homeservices has higher revenue and earnings than Tikcro Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ANGI Homeservices and Tikcro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGI Homeservices 0 2 12 0 2.86 Tikcro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus target price of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than Tikcro Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of ANGI Homeservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of ANGI Homeservices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats Tikcro Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Tikcro Technologies

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It pursues an early stage biotechnology project generating new antibodies for cancer treatment addressing immune modulation. This project is based on technology from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. It promotes a new approach for the generation of antibodies which are expected to have selectivity and blocking capabilities and, as a result, are expected to effectively modulate the immune system. The firm was founded on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

