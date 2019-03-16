Comparing Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) and China Green Agriculture (CGA)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -645.18% -302.21% -92.09% China Green Agriculture -3.06% -2.07% -1.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and China Green Agriculture’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $4.03 million 9.36 -$15.70 million ($6.86) -1.15 China Green Agriculture $287.05 million 0.07 -$6.93 million N/A N/A

China Green Agriculture has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Green Agriculture has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arcadia Biosciences and China Green Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.16%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than China Green Agriculture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Green Agriculture beats Arcadia Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers. The company markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. It also develops, produces, and markets fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a network of 1,959 regional distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

