Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Position Increased by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Compugen by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 104,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compugen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compugen alerts:

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.00.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on shares of Compugen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Position Increased by Aviance Capital Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/compugen-ltd-cgen-position-increased-by-aviance-capital-management-llc.html.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.