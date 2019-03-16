Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. The Company believes many of its solutions play a vital role in providing or enhancing communication capabilities when terrestrial communications infrastructure is unavailable, inefficient or too expensive. The Company conducts business through three complementary segments: telecommunications transmission, RF microwave amplifiers and mobile data communications. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.80.

CMTL opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $545.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Branscum sold 1,158 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $29,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,162 shares in the company, valued at $884,675.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,526,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,348,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,581,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,348,000 after buying an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 554,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 103,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

