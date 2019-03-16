Concoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Concoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concoin has a market capitalization of $4,334.00 and $0.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Concoin has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00394345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025029 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.01708858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00235587 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00002221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004925 BTC.

About Concoin

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. The official website for Concoin is www.concoin.com. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin.

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

