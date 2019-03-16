Condominium Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CDM)

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Condominium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Condominium has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Condominium has a market capitalization of $192,199.00 and $316.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00395713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.01711233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00002115 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Condominium Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,591,480,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,966,115 coins. The official website for Condominium is cdmcoin.org. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin.

Buying and Selling Condominium

Condominium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condominium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

