Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTWS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Connecticut Water Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Connecticut Water Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ CTWS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Connecticut Water Service has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $70.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Connecticut Water Service by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

