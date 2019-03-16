Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 378.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,425 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,427 shares of the airline’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the airline’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,879 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 319,302 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

AAL opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $56.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

