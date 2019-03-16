Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.23 Million in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Hat by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHT opened at $181.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.55. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $183.54.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.79 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Red Hat’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Michael Cunningham sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $4,469,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Hat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.54.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

