Continental (CON) Given a €152.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CON. Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($208.14) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €166.53 ($193.63).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €143.35 ($166.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Continental has a 1 year low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 1 year high of €229.60 ($266.98).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

