Continental Resources (CLR) Given Buy Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 883,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $39,328,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $347,901,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,802,000 after purchasing an additional 185,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $52,621,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 31.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,225,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,677,000 after purchasing an additional 290,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257,350 shares in the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.