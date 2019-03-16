Contrasting Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) and Tapinator (TAPM)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cross Country Healthcare and Tapinator, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cross Country Healthcare 0 5 2 0 2.29 Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.24%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Tapinator.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Tapinator’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Country Healthcare $816.48 million 0.32 -$16.95 million $0.12 61.17 Tapinator $3.14 million 0.81 N/A N/A N/A

Tapinator has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cross Country Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Cross Country Healthcare and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Country Healthcare -2.08% 1.85% 0.95% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Tapinator on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, nurses, advanced practice, and allied health professionals. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles that have approximately 400 million player downloads, including games, such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

