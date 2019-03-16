Contrasting Nanoflex Power (OPVS) and Ameri (AMRH)

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Ameri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power -3,389.56% N/A -5,617.14% Ameri 4.22% -17.86% -8.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nanoflex Power and Ameri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Ameri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $200,000.00 33.27 -$10.80 million N/A N/A Ameri $48.59 million 0.33 -$9.07 million ($0.75) -0.53

Ameri has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Summary

Ameri beats Nanoflex Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanoflex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ameri Company Profile

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise services, such as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations, as well as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. AMERI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

