Contrasting Schmitt Industries (SMIT) & Rudolph Technologies (RTEC)

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) and Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Schmitt Industries and Rudolph Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries -1.61% -2.41% -2.03% Rudolph Technologies 16.47% 12.70% 10.97%

Risk and Volatility

Schmitt Industries has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rudolph Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of Schmitt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Rudolph Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Schmitt Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Rudolph Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Schmitt Industries and Rudolph Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Rudolph Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rudolph Technologies has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.03%. Given Rudolph Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rudolph Technologies is more favorable than Schmitt Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schmitt Industries and Rudolph Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries $13.89 million 0.70 $210,000.00 N/A N/A Rudolph Technologies $273.78 million 2.56 $45.09 million $1.42 15.98

Rudolph Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Schmitt Industries.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies beats Schmitt Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of measurement and process control systems. It operates through the Balancer and Measurement segments. The Balancer segment develops balancing systems and components for the machine tool industry. The Measurement segment assembles laser-based test and measurement solutions. The company was founded by Wayne A. Case in 1987 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. The company also provides spare parts and software licensing services. It markets and sells its products to analog, logic, memory, radio frequency, complimentary metaloxide semiconductor image sensors, microelectromechanical systems, and flat panel display manufacturers in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

