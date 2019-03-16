Contrasting Studio City International (MSC) and Its Rivals

Studio City International (NYSE: MSC) is one of 13,137 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Studio City International to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Studio City International alerts:

18.7% of Studio City International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Studio City International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $571.21 million -$20.74 million -71.17 Studio City International Competitors $7.28 billion $559.08 million 12.31

Studio City International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International N/A N/A N/A Studio City International Competitors -175.85% 7.44% 1.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Studio City International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Studio City International Competitors 61154 232060 303123 12512 2.44

Studio City International presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.10%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 24.06%. Given Studio City International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Studio City International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Studio City International competitors beat Studio City International on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.