Convergys (CVG) vs. KEYW (KEYW) Critical Survey

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) and KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Convergys and KEYW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convergys 0 2 0 0 2.00 KEYW 0 3 3 0 2.50

Convergys presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.56%. KEYW has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.84%. Given KEYW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KEYW is more favorable than Convergys.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Convergys and KEYW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convergys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KEYW $506.84 million 0.75 -$10.95 million ($0.18) -42.28

Convergys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KEYW.

Dividends

Convergys pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KEYW does not pay a dividend. Convergys has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Convergys and KEYW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convergys N/A N/A N/A KEYW -4.34% -2.92% -1.28%

Summary

Convergys beats KEYW on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Convergys

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions. It also provides analytics and consulting, and software solutions, such as enterprise feedback management, integrated customer experience analytics, post-contact surveys, relational loyalty research, customer segmentation and profiling, call elimination analysis, analysis of customer effort, digital channel optimization, and integrated contact center analytics solutions, as well as voice of customer software. The company operates through 140 contact centers. Convergys Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S. Government national security priorities comprising cyber operations and training; geospatial intelligence; cloud and data analytics; engineering; and intelligence analysis and operations. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar sensors and other products. The company provides its products and services to the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The KeyW Holding Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

