Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Copart by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,698,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,153,000 after purchasing an additional 363,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Copart stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $484.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.54 million. Copart had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $3,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,495,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William E. Franklin sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $8,181,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,591.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

