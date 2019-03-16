Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CORT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

CORT opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 52,083 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,745,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,671 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

