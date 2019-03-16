CoreCommodity Management LLC Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $19,205,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $206.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.07.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $644,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,901 shares in the company, valued at $37,154,576.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew F. Cates purchased 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.27 per share, with a total value of $98,173.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

