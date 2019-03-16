CoreCommodity Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 639.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $54.55 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $74.36. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

