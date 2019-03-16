CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Oceaneering International (OII)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,317 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 0.05% of Oceaneering International worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 470,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431,957 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.00. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.12 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Oceaneering International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Societe Generale set a $17.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded Oceaneering International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

In related news, VP Alan R. Curtis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Lawrence acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

