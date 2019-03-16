CoreCommodity Management LLC Takes $412,000 Position in SJW Group (SJW)

CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,096,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 409.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $62.04 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

