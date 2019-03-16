Cormark Raises Quebecor (QBR.B) Price Target to C$35.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.80.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$31.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$19.50 and a 1 year high of C$25.27.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

