Correvio Pharma’s (CORV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

“We maintain our Buy rating of Correvio and our 12-month price target of $10.50 per share. We derive our price target based on the average of two valuation methods: (1) price-sales multiple analysis applying a 4x multiple to our 2025 risk- adjusted revenue estimate discounted at 12%; and (2) price-earnings multiple analysis applying an 18x multiple to our 2025 estimated earnings discounted at 12%. (1) commercial; (2) clinical; (3) partnership; (4) financial; and (5) intellectual property.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Correvio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Correvio Pharma stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 96,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,222. Correvio Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 294.35% and a negative net margin of 68.98%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Correvio Pharma by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 333,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,915 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Correvio Pharma by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 227,600 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Correvio Pharma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new position in Correvio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Correvio Pharma Company Profile

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

