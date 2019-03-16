CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 55,322 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $26,188,328.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,042 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $344,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,461 shares of company stock worth $31,346,029. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $469.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $315.85 and a 1 year high of $484.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.19 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $460.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

